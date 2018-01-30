Collins to lead directorate

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE —Col. Heath Collins, will become the program executive officer for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Fighters and Bombers directorate headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Collins is currently the senior materiel leader and system program manager for the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center’s Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Systems Program Office located at Hill Air Force Base, and is responsible for the development, deployment and sustainment of next-generation Intercontinental Ballistic Missile systems.

In his new role as PEO, Collins will be responsible for the development, production, fielding, sustainment and modernization of the fighters and bombers portfolio, which includes the A-10, A-29, B-1, B-52, F-15, F-16, F-22 and special programs. He will also be in charge of organizing, training and equipping the F-35 System Program Office.

Collins entered the Air Force in 1993, receiving his commission through the ROTC program at Clarkson University.

His career has spanned a wide variety of command, acquisition, space, test, operations and staff assignments encompassing tactical air-to-air missiles, electronic countermeasures, space, radar and ISR systems.

He will replace Brig. Gen. Michael Schmidt who is leaving to become the PEO for AFLCMC’s Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence and Networks Directorate at Hanscom Air Force Base.

Collins has been selected for promotion to the rank of brigadier general.