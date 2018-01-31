Students prepping for fair

Submitted photo

Bellbrook Middle School seventh graders have been hard at work on their science fair projects. They began in November with their topic selection, then did research and wrote a paper before beginning experimental trials and data collection. Pictured are Rylan Price with her project on the latest lip balm, Kaden Bouge with his project on how different fin designs affect rocket flight, Ben Russell with his project titled “How do you take your tea?”, Josh Sahlbom and his project testing strong popsicle stick bridges, Rachel Holbrook and her project about which pH balance is best for plants, and Olivia Trusty’s project with an egg catapult. The science fair is Wednesday, Feb. 14.