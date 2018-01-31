Bellbrook-Sugarcreek board names superintendent

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Board of Education has selected a new superintendent for the district.

Dr. Douglas Cozad, current Assistant Superintendent at Franklin City Schools, is expected to sign a contract tonight, Jan. 31, at a special meeting where the board will take action to approve the appointment. The new change will be effective Sunday, July 1.

“We are confident his experience, strong communication skills, and vision for our schools will help lead the district as we continue to Soar Toward Excellence,” board members wrote in an email to staff.

The board interviewed finalists Jan. 29.

Qualifications for the position include analytical skills, strong spokesperson capabilities and educational team leadership. The superintendent search informational brochure notes that successful superintendent or central office experience is preferred. Base salary range for the position is expected to be $130,000- $150,000.

Under direction of the board, K-12 Business Consulting, Inc. assisted in the search process.

The search began in advance of Superintendent Dr. Keith St. Pierre’s retirement Jan. 12. St. Pierre served 24 years.

Jeffrey Lewis, Ed.D., Manager of Business, is acting as the interim superintendent.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow annadbolton on Facebook.

