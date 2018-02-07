From the beach to the moon

BELLBROOK — Seventh graders at Bellbrook Middle School did some interactive learning courtesy of an Ohio teacher and author.

Emily Morgan, who taught science at two Southwest Ohio schools and has authored several books under the “Next Time You See” umbrella, brought some of her books to life during sciences classes Feb. 6.

Featuring such titles as “Next Time You See a Seashell” and “Next Time You See a Sunset,” Morgan put the lesson right in the hands of students of Cathy St. Pierre and Jennifer St. Pierre. Students examined seashells by touch and smell, and created their own moon phases with a light bulb and plastic ball on a stick. Other books mentioned were about fireflies and pill bugs.

“You can just walk out the door … and lift up a rock and find something amazing,” Morgan told the class.

She also featured a time-lapse video of the sun setting and showed a video of an astronaut reading her sunset book from the International Space Station as part of the story time from space program.

“We rarely stop to think about what’s happening,” she said of a sunset. “Those are the times of day you can sense that you’re on this ball of rock that is turning.”

Students appreciated the format of the day’s lesson, especially Sam Wellbaum, Morgan’s nephew.

“It’s very interesting how she just made a book from what she found on the beach,” Wellbaum said. “And made it so she could have it up on the International Space Station.”

Taeer Harel said she liked the hands-on nature of the day.

“We’re not just sitting in a classroom,” she said. “We get to learn about new stuff. I liked that she read us her books.”

This type of format is frequently explored in Bellbrook’s science classes.

“It is so valuable for the students to have learning opportunities ‘beyond the traditional classroom,’ ” Cathy St. Pierre said. “Morgan’s presentation to our seventh graders is a real-life application that helps to enhance the learning experience. It is important to notice the details in nature and to take a second look to explore and appreciate and learn more.”

A Bellbrook Middle School student holds a seashell while listening to Emily Morgan speak. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/02/web1_DSC_5560.jpg A Bellbrook Middle School student holds a seashell while listening to Emily Morgan speak. Taeer Harel smells a seashell. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/02/web1_DSC_5564.jpg Taeer Harel smells a seashell. Students watched this video of an astronaut reading one of Morgan’s books on the Interntaional Space Station. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/02/web1_DSC_5571.jpg Students watched this video of an astronaut reading one of Morgan’s books on the Interntaional Space Station. Scott Halasz | Greene County News Teacher and author Emily Morgan explains various phases of the moon to Bellbrook Middle School seventh graders Feb. 6. She wrote several books and brought some of them to life with hands-on teaching. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/02/web1_DSC_5580.jpg Scott Halasz | Greene County News Teacher and author Emily Morgan explains various phases of the moon to Bellbrook Middle School seventh graders Feb. 6. She wrote several books and brought some of them to life with hands-on teaching.