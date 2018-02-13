YMCA offering adult, youth programs

XENIA — The Xenia YMCA is offering several sports and family programs during the next couple months.

Youth spring indoor soccer begins with games starting Saturday, March 24. The players will practice once a week and the games will be played on Saturdays. Practices will start on the week of March 6. Registration is running until Thursday, March 15. It costs $34 for members and $68 for non-members during early bird sign up.

A traveling youth volleyball league begins Saturday, April 7. The team will travel to other YMCAs to compete against other volleyball teams. Early bird registration runs until Wednesday, February 21. The cost for early bird registration is $34 members and $68 for non-members.

The Y also offers an adult volleyball league that will run for nine weeks on Monday nights. Games are played 7:45-9:45 p.m. Registration has started and costs $150 per team. The first game begins Monday, March 5.

Adult basketball for ages 18 and older begins Sunday, Feb. 18. Teams and individuals can sign up.

For more information, stop by the membership service desk or call 937-376-9622.