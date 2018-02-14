CU students ‘Sing, Dance, Laugh’ for a cause

CEDARVILLE — Three Cedarville University student organizations will produce “Sing, Dance, Laugh,” a show that combines comedy, dance and music to raise money for the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance.

The event takes place 6:30-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 23-24 and will be held in the DeVries Theatre.

Cedarville student volunteers produce every element of the show, from posters and filming to skit writing and choreography. The three student organizations, AYO, the Inversions and DTR, will perform in their particular disciplines. AYO will dance, the Inversions will bring their voices and DTR will contribute comedy sketches. Their collaboration should result in a unique show that draws old fans and new friends.

The Maple Tree Cancer Alliance is a cancer rehab nonprofit organization that helps patients in their cancer treatment. There are seven centers located throughout Dayton, and all focus on nutrition, exercise and have a spiritual component. Dr. Karen Wonders, founder and executive director of the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance, will earn her Master of Ministry degree from Cedarville University in May.

“It’s hard work, but it’s definitely worth it,” said AYO member Jessica Tanner, a junior from Michigan. “We’re not dancing for ourselves; we’re doing it to give other people an uplifting experience and give glory to God, and to be able to do that at my school is a very unique opportunity.”

This is the third annual “Sing, Dance, Laugh.” Last year’s event sold out both nights. “It’s a fun show that I like going to with friends,” said Jennifer Tyson, a junior accounting major from New York. “I also like that my money is going toward something important, so I’m excited to go again this year.”

AYO, the Inversions and DTR are student organizations that exist as outlets for student performance. AYO is a dance performance organization, the Inversions are an Acapella singing group, and DTR is an improvised comedy group. Each organization meets regularly and holds independent performances during the school year.

Tickets are $5 and available the week of the show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lower level of the Stevens Student Center (SSC) and at the door.