Brubaker selected for state board

XENIA — Chief Deputy Treasurer Sandy Brubaker was recently selected to be on the board of directors for the Breast Cancer Fund of Ohio.

The organization provides funding for local non-profits who then assist breast cancer patients with emergency living expenses. Funding for the organization is primarily raised by the sales of pink ribbon license plates. Pink ribbon plates for motorcycles were also introduced in 2017.

Brubaker’s sister, mother, grandmother and several co-workers were diagnosed with breast cancer, making her interest in the board a personal one.

“Many cancer patients struggle with expenses not covered by insurance,” explained Brubaker. “I am proud to be able to assist our community with obtaining funds that can directly help patients with medication, wigs, gas, rent and other necessary expenses to support their journey through treatment.”

In addition to serving on the board, Brubaker is the former board chair for the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce and also serves as the membership director for the Beavercreek Rotary. She is a Licensed Professional Counselor and holds an undergraduate degree in marketing from Bowling Green State University and a master’s degree in counseling from the University of Dayton. She resides in Troy with her daughter.

For more information about the Breast Cancer Fund of Ohio, go to www.bcfohio.org.