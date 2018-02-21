Hamiltons coming to Jamestown

Submitted photo

The Hamiltons will present an evening of traditional and modern bluegrass, classic country and gospel music at the Historic Jamestown Opera House, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 3. Tickets are $10 at the door. Handicap accessible seating with a live feed is available. Band members are Lawrence Hamilton on mandolin, Lonnie Hamilton on banjo, Mike Powell on guitar and Tom Patrick on bass. All are vocalists. For more information call 937-675-3501 or visait www.jamestownohiooperahouse.com