Study birds with Parks & Trails

XENIA — Nature lovers can participate in a research project with Greene County Parks & Trails as well as the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology in Project Feeder Watch this season 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb.24 at the Narrows Reserve Nature Center, 2575 Indian Ripple Road.

The naturalist staff and participants will monitor types and numbers of birds staying in Greene County during the winter months.

Participants age six and older will learn about rare or unusual birds that do not normally overwinter in Ohio, as well as learn more about woodpeckers, finches, cardinals and other feeder birds. Binoculars are recommended but not required.

The event is free.

For more information, call GCP&T at 937-562-6440, visit www.gcparkstrails.com or email info@gcparkstrails.com.