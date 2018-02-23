Xenia senior center hosting pancake brunch

XENIA — The Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center will host its annual pancake brunch as part of the Day of Caring Sunday, Feb. 25.

The event — 8 a.m to 1 p.m. — is open to the public and all proceeds support the home-delivered meal program that the senior center runs to help seniors in the community who cannot get out to restaurants and cannot cook for themselves.

Each year, the center prepares, packages and delivers about 30,000 meals in the Xenia and surrounding areas. By providing this essential need, these individuals are able to remain living in their own homes for as long as possible. Many of those who receive meals are unable to pay for the cost of the meals and no one is turned away for inability to pay. Fundraisers, such as the Day of Caring, are important to the continued success of the program.

There will be plenty of food and fun for the whole family. Live music will be featured during the event. Children under 12 and seniors 60 and older pay only $4, while all others pay $6. Tickets are available at the center in advance or at the door.

The Day of Caring is supported by many sponsors who help make it a great success. Bob Evans Farms donates the delicious sausage. Joe Mullins and Classic Country Radio co-sponsors the event and community leaders and businesses also financially support the event and include: Marlene and Dick Holmes, Marcia and George Whyde, Pam and Bill Dean, Sheriff and Gail Fischer, Key Chrysler, Legacy Village, Xenia Sand and Gravel, W. A. Hammond Drierite, Young’s Jersey Dairy, McIlvaine Realty, Reichley Insurance, ScreenPlay Printing, Kroger, WalMart and Gordon Food Service.

For more information, call 937-376-4353. The XARSC is at 130 E. Church St.