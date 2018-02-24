Exploring and learning

Submitted photos
Eighth Grade members of Bellbrook Middle School’s Kids ‘n Science Club recently visited the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery. Pictured, students try on astronaut gear.
The vet clinic is always a popular stop at the Boonshoft.
The Kids ‘n Science Club.
A student pretends to be a scientist.
Some students hang out near a mini truck.
Submitted photos Eighth Grade members of Bellbrook Middle School’s Kids ‘n Science Club recently visited the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery. Pictured, students try on astronaut gear.
The vet clinic is always a popular stop at the Boonshoft.
The Kids ‘n Science Club.
A student pretends to be a scientist.
Some students hang out near a mini truck.