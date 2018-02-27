Chamber presents annual awards

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce held its 69th Annual Awards Dinner Feb. 24 at the Greene County Fairgrounds.

Todd McManus, pictured with Chamber President/CEO Alan Liming (left), presenter Kraig Hagler (second from right), and chair of the board Ron Lewis (right), received the Robert G. Babb Award. It is given to the volunteer who has made the most significant contribution to the past chairman of the board.

The Greene County Public Library received the Russ Remick Award for distinguished leadership in the retail/service industry and civic involvement.

Matt Bennett, shown with chamber President/CEO Alan Liming (left) and board chair Ron Lewis (right), received the S.L. Stephan Award. It is given to a chamber member who has volunteered to promote the chamber and serve the community during at least the last two years.

Jane Newton received the Barb Zajbel Xenia Ambassador Award, given to an individual, organization, or business that is an advocate of Xenia and has a history of promoting Xenia locally, regionally, nationally, and/or internationally. She is shown with chamber President/CEO Alan Liming (left) and board chair Ron Lewis (right).