Walking for healthy relationships

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Men, women and children of all ages participated in Walk a Mile in their Shoes Feb. 24 at Five Seasons Family Sports Club in Dayton. Hosted by Family Violence Prevention Center of Xenia, the walk was held to encourage community discussion about gender relations and sexual violence. Walkers were asked to wear another person’s shoes for one mile.

