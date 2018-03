Sept. 27

Shianna J. Pugh, 9 Clemens Ave., Jamestown, guilty theft, fines $365, 180 days. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years.

Larry J. Maddix, 230 South Collier St., Xenia, guilty carrying a concealed weapon, fines $875, 180 days. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years.

Jack A. McCurdy, 2401 Clubside Drive, Beavercreek, guilty assault, fines $712, 180 days, 18 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Sept. 28

Raeanna N. Hanes, 430 Martin Drive, Xenia, guilty domestic violence, fines $644, 180 days, 31 suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Kazia M. Dehart, 4062 Wilson Road, Jamestown, guilty possession of controlled substance, fines $285.

Sept. 29

Joshua M. Butler, 387 Charles Street, Xenia, guilty theft, fines $379, 180 days, eight suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Oct. 2

Curtis A. Cornett, 289 Stelton Road, Xenia, guilty obstructing official business, fines $475, 90 days, one suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years.

Michael R. Forand, 40 E. Washington St. Apt. B, Jamestown, guilty falsification, fines $360, 30 days, 30 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no future violation within five years.

Xenia Municipal Court report is compiled from completed cases occurring in throughout Greene County. Report compiled by Natalie Jones.

Xenia Municipal Court report is compiled from completed cases occurring in throughout Greene County. Report compiled by Natalie Jones.