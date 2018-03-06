Suicide Prevention Coalition receives grant

XENIA — The Greene County Suicide Prevention Coalition was awarded a $1,000 grant to support QPR (Question, Persuade, and Refer) Gatekeeper Training for Suicide Prevention.

This training lasts 1.5 hours and is an educational program designed to teach lay and professional “gatekeepers” the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to respond.

In 2016, the Greene County Coroner reported 19 suicides. In 2017, that number increased to 27 suicides.

“The coroner’s office is an active member in our coalition and has implored us to find new strategies to reduce these numbers,” said Bob Stolz, Chairman of the Greene County Suicide Prevention Coalition. “This grant will help us expand our work and reach within in the community.”

The main objectives of the QPR training are to teach participants how to: 1. Recognize someone at risk for suicide; 2. Intervene with those at risk; and, 3. Refer them to an appropriate resource. Anyone who is strategically positioned to recognize and refer someone at risk of suicide (parents, friends, neighbors, teachers, coaches, caseworkers, clergy, police officers) should consider attending this training.

Funding provided by this grant will allow the Greene County Suicide Prevention Coalition to offer four trainings, free of charge, to the community, with funding covering the cost of training materials, advertising and printing of referral resource information. The coalition is supported by various community members and organizations willing to provide time to organize these trainings and the instructors to provide the training.

The trainings are currently being planned for March and April. More information will be shared as they are scheduled. To get connected with the Greene County Suicide Prevention Coalition, visit the Facebook page where information is shared or contact Adriane Miller at the Mental Health and Recovery Board at 937-322-0648 extension 106.

Greene County Public Health is a member of the Greene County Suicide Prevention Coalition.

If you or someone you know feels hopeless or like they have no reason to live, call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for help and support. Help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.