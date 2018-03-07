Parks to host first farmers’ market

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — Encouraging the consumption of locally-grown food and offering an outlet to regional food producers, Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) will host its first Farmers’ Market 2-6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month, May to October, at Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Road.

GCP&T is currently accepting vendors to be accepted to the farmers’ market with all participants provided an approximate 10-by-10-foot space at no cost.

Hobson Freedom Park is located near Beavercreek, Fairborn and Yellow Springs. Ample and convenient parking is located at the park site.

Vendors can include those with locally-grown fruit, vegetables, meat, coffee, honey, baked goods, eggs and other products.

Applications for the GCP&T Farmers’ Market can be found at www.gcparkstrails.com under Things to Do/Farmers’ Market or by contacting the park agency at 937-562-6440 or emailing info@gcparkstrails.com. Applications can also be picked up at the park agency headquarters, 575 Ledbetter Road, Xenia.