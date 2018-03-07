Authors introduce books at Books & Co.

BEAVERCREEK — Authors Brian Kilmeade and Lorie Langdon will introduce their books at Books & Co. at The Greene, 4453 Walnut St.

Brian Kilmeade will introduce his book, Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans: The Battle That Shaped America’s Destiny, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 8. Line numbers will be given out beginning at 6 p.m.

The War of 1812 saw America threatened on every side. Encouraged by the British, Indian tribes attacked settlers in the West, while the Royal Navy terrorized the coasts. By mid-1814, President James Madison’s generals had lost control of the war in the North, losing battles in Canada.

Then British troops set the White House ablaze, and a feeling of hopelessness spread across the country. Into this dire situation stepped Major General Andrew Jackson, who had witnessed the horrors of the Revolutionary War and Indian attacks and knew that America had to control the mouth of the Mississippi River, New Orleans, to stop the British aggression. And that is what he miraculously did.

Brian Kilmeade has also written George Washington’s Secret Six and Thomas Jefferson and The Tripoli Pirates, both New York Times Bestsellers. He co-hosts Fox News Channel’s morning show Fox & Friends and hosts The Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Radio.

Lorie Langdon will introduce her new young adult novel, Olivia Twist, 1 p.m. Saturday, March 10.

What if the main character in Oliver Twist of Charles Dicken’s fame were really Olivia Twist? That is the concept that intrigued Lorie Langdon enough to write her version of the famous tale.

In it, the main orphaned character is now Olivia and while she’s a headstrong, brave, intelligent female, she is being raised as a boy to protect her from the thieving London street gangs. However, once she is rescued from the streets by Mr. Brownlow, her life takes a far different turn as she goes from slum-life to high-life. It is here she meets Jack MacCarron who bears a striking resemblance to the Artful Dodger she knew from her slum days. Could he be that same person, and how will that affect her now? Can she leave her past behind? Does she even want to?

Lorie Langdon is one-half of the author team behind the bestselling Doon series, a young adult reimagining of the musical Brigadoon. She and her family live in the Dayton area.

