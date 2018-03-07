REACH Center to break ground

XENIA — The Xenia REACH Center plans to break ground Wednesday, March 14.

Recreation, Education, Activity, Community, and Health (REACH) Project partners invite the public to an indoor groundbreaking ceremony 4 p.m. that day at the Xenia Adult Recreation Center, 130 E. Church St.

“This is an incredibly important day for Greene County,” said Dale Brunner, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Dayton. “The Reach Center will be a one-stop-shop for people to improve their health, train for jobs in the healthcare field, and help a growing population of seniors live full and healthy lives.”

The ceremony will kick off construction for the multi-generational 75,200 square-foot facility which will be located at the corner of Progress Drive and Upper Bellbrook Road, replacing the current Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center and Xenia YMCA. The shared building complex will also house partners Kettering Health Network, Clark State Community College and Central State University.

The new YMCA will boast an aquatics center with a six-lane competition pool and a warm-water therapy pool, a gymnasium, a suspended walking track, a fitness center, a nursery, locker rooms, a classroom space, outdoor recreational facilities and more.

The center will allow for new and expanded program opportunities, including outdoor sports programs, swim teams and swimming lessons, medically-based fitness programs and facility access to people with physical disabilities.

Clark State Community College and Central State University will use the center as additional campuses, creating new classrooms and laboratories for enrolled students. Central State will also use classrooms for its College Plus early college program and for parent and family early preparation seminars.

Kettering Health Network plans to add offices, laboratory areas, and a possible pharmacy. Areas will be designated for physical and occupational therapy, medical imaging, cardiac rehab and possibly sports medicine. A group of physicians and caregivers may relocate to the new center, along with new providers and specialists.

“I am proud of our engagement with our community partner leaders in this project. This great program would not be breaking ground without their support. Kettering Health Network has a long-term, significant relationship with our YMCA,” said Terry Burns, Executive Vice President at Kettering Health Network. “Our interaction, at this time, builds on that and our mutual goal of service to our community. We are fortunate to share a faith-based heritage with the YMCA and honor them for their commitment to our community.”

The Xenia Adult Recreation Center will also take advantage of the new space, using the center’s commercial kitchen for daily meal service and creating a full service cafe that will be open to the public. They also plan to provide transportation program services for dialysis and chemo life sustaining support, adult daycare and Medicaid transportation for Job and Family Services.

As a whole, the REACH Center could retain and add up to 165 full and part-time jobs to Xenia.

In addition to the groundbreaking ceremony, the Xenia YMCA will reveal the contents of a time capsule from the 1957 construction of the Y. Event parking is available at the Xenia Adult Recreation Center, across the street at the Xenia YMCA or the City of Xenia’s parking lot adjacent to the XARC on Church Street.

Officials plan the REACH Center to open to the public in January 2019.

file photo The 75,200-square-foot shared building complex will share design features with the Huber Heights YMCA, pictured. The future building will be located on the corner of Progress Drive and Upper Bellbrook Road in Xenia. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/03/web1_HuberHeights-Y3.jpg file photo The 75,200-square-foot shared building complex will share design features with the Huber Heights YMCA, pictured. The future building will be located on the corner of Progress Drive and Upper Bellbrook Road in Xenia.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.