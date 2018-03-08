Man dies after shooting at Fairborn Hampton Inn

FAIRBORN — Fairborn Hampton Inn Employee Andrew Day, 29, was shot and killed March 7 at the hotel.

According to a release by the Fairborn Police Department, officers were called into action at approximately 7:19 p.m. on a report of a shooting at the hotel, located at 2550 Paramount Place. When officers arrived, they found Day behind the hotel’s front lobby counter with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. Fairborn medics transported Day to Soin Medical Center, where he died, according to police.

“I walked in, I saw the blood on the counter, my buddy jumped behind the counter to try to stop the bleeding,” the 911 caller said. “I think there were two young guys who jumped in a car and drove away quickly when we pulled in.”

Police said the motive remains under investigation. The alleged suspects were described as two young black males who wore dark clothing and possible fled the scene in a white late 90s Buick style sedan, according to the release. Police said no surveillance video was available.

According to social media, Day went to Tecumseh High School, lived in Huber Heights and managed Every.Day.Shot, a photography business.

Fairborn officers responded to an armed robbery at approximately 10:07 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Fairfield Inn, located at 2500 Paramount Place.

According to police, the suspects of that crime were described at two black males who entered the lobby and robbed the hotel clerk at gunpoint before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction. Fairborn Police said it is unknown if the crimes are related.

The crime remains under investigation. Individuals with information relating to the shooting are asked to contact the Fairborn Police Department at 937-754-3000.

Day http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/03/web1_andrew_day.jpg Day Whitney Vickers | Greene County News A hotel employee at the Hampton Inn, located at 2550 Paramount Pl., was shot and killed at approximately 7:19 p.m. March 7. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/03/web1_hotelshooting2.jpg Whitney Vickers | Greene County News A hotel employee at the Hampton Inn, located at 2550 Paramount Pl., was shot and killed at approximately 7:19 p.m. March 7.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.