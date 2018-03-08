Youth recognized for historical contributions

XENIA — The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Catharine Greene Chapter recently recognized youth at its awards event as part of the Greene County Historical Society.

Held at the Brantley Carriage House Museum, winners of the American History Essay Contest and DAR Good Citizens were recognized. Regent Sally Buchanan explained the purposes and activities of the DAR. Linda Bledsoe led the “Pledge of Allegiance” and “The American’s Creed.” Cheryl Whitican and Susie Meadows led the “Star Spangled Banner” and Diane Miller gave devotions.

Chapter Chairman of the American History Essay Contest Betsy Crandall introduced the 2017-2018 Topic as “World War 1: Remembering the War to End All Wars.” Winners of the Sixth Grade Contest were from Legacy Christian Academy and taught by Teresa Bauman, who received a gift for her classroom. First Place winners were: Alayna Allport and Parker Burke; Second Place: Olivia Augustine and Audrey Stanley; Third Place: Mariah Grigsby and Hadassah Oliver. Crandall and Buchanan presented them with a framed certificate and medal.

Honorable Mention certificates were previously given to Concetta Augustine, Ariel Brandt, Moira Ackenhauser, Hannah Curtis, Anthony Mascola, Adam Newell, Soteria Sneed, Kennedy Moore, Juliana Pfahler, Christina Seebach and Hannah Stover. Superior Recognition was awarded to Jasmine Durrell, Alex Free, Michael Little, Thomas Michael, Blake Schwarzkopf and James Wingate.

Chapter Chairman of the DAR Good Citizen Award Janine Montgomery explained the qualities for receiving this recognition. A high school senior must have shown outstanding dependability, leadership, service and patriotism. The senior selected then completes an application including a list of activities, short essays about the four Good Citizen character traits, a transcript, two letters of recommendation and an essay written within a two hour time period without any reference materials about the topic, “American Heritage and My Responsibility for Preserving It.”

Montgomery presented a framed certificate and pin to Maria Schlegel of Carroll High School and Molly Nixon of Greeneview High School.

The event concluded with refreshments and a self-guided tour of the Museum. For more information about the DAR call 937-371-2134 or email bcdjmont@juno.com.