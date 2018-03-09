Local student earns full ride to OSU

BEAVERCREEK — Michael Price was one out of 25 Ohio students that received a scholarship worth more than $100,000 for full housing and tuition. This was all to the thanks of a caddying job.

Price is a student at Carroll High School and lives in Beavercreek. He will be headed to Ohio State University in the fall for the experience of his life and to help pave the way of his future.

“I started working at the Moraine Country Club in May, 2014 because my mom overheard someone talking about a good summer caddying job with scholarship potential,” said Price. “As a student, I enjoy challenging myself by signing up for many AP classes, including chemistry, physics, calculus and history.”

On Jan. 11, more than 275 Ohio student caddies traveled to Beechmont Country Club in Cleveland to interview with a board of judges to be considered for the Evans Scholarship. In order to qualify for this scholarship, students must have excellent academics, have an excellent caddy record, demonstrate financial need and portray outstanding character.

The Western Golf Association interviews the applicants and has the hard decision to determine the winners. The scholarships are good for a four-year college at either Ohio State University, Miami University or the University of Notre Dame.

“These young men and women have worked tirelessly to earn this life-changing opportunity,” said WGA President/CEO, John Kaczkowski. “They’ve shown excellence in the classroom and in their communities, as well as on the golf course. We welcome them to the Evans Scholars family.”

Out of the 25 Ohio recipients, Price was the only student awarded this scholarship in Beavercreek, but not the only student from Carroll High School. Matthew Peters from Dayton was the other Carroll High School recipient and will also be attending Ohio State University in the fall. Other local recipients include a student from Centerville High School and ten other students from Cincinnati area high schools.

“I went to Cleveland and interviewed in front of a board of around 60 men in suits. These men already knew who I was from paper, but wanted to meet me in person,” said Price. “I think the thing that help me stand out above others was my leadership abilities. I was a boy scout and earned my Eagle Scout in 2017. Only 5 percent of all boy scouts earn their Eagle Scout. It taught me determination, problem solving and grit.”

By the end of April, 2018, there will be a total of 275 caddies nationwide that will be awarded the Evans Scholarship. Since the creation of the organization, that was founded by the amateur Chicago golfer, Charles Evans Jr., more than 10,600 students have graduated college with this scholarship.

“Each of these deserving Evans Scholars epitomizes what our program has been about since its creation in 1930,” said WGA Chairman, Frank Morley. “Their dedication, hard work and sacrifice is humbling, and we are honored to be able to help them pursue their dreams.”

Scholarship funds are collected and donated by members of the Evans Scholars Par Club program, which consists of over 32,000 golfers across the country. Also, the Evans Scholars Alumni donate more than $10 million annually and all proceeds of the BMW Championship, PGA Tour playoff events FedExCup competition are also donated to the Evans Scholarship fund.

To learn more about The Western Golf Association and the Evans Scholarship visit www.wgaesf.org.

