President of Family First to speak

CEDARVILLE — Mark Merrill, founder and president of Family First, a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide biblical truth about how a family should function, will speak in chapel at Cedarville University Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

Merrill hosts the Family Minute with Mark Merrill, a national daily radio program that reaches nearly 6 million listeners every day. He also posts blog and podcast content that reaches more than 100,000 monthly.

He has appeared on “FOX and Friends,” FOX News, NBC’s “Today Show” and many ABC, CBS and NBC network affiliates and radio programs. He has been published in USA Today and The Washington Times. He regularly speaks at conferences and special events hosted by major companies and organizations. In 2012, Merrill published his first book, “All Pro Dad: Seven Essentials to Be a Hero to Your Kids.”

Before founding Family First in 1991, Merrill practiced law in Florida for seven years. He currently lives in Tampa, Fla., with his wife and five children.