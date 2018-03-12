Women play rummy at XARSC

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Betty Brooks, Mary Hunte and Jeannette Morgan play Shanghai Rummy with a group of women at the Xenia Adult Recreation & Services Center, 130 East Church Street on March 12.

Linda Vore and Marie Michaels examine their cards.

Linda Vore, Leah Bailey and Marie Michaels take turns during the game. Winner has the lowest score.

The women said they play cards together every day, choosing from 17 different card games. They added that new players are always welcome to join.