Program provides health-related workshops

GREENE COUNTY — The Years Ahead Program with Greene Memorial Hospital and Soin Medical Center has several upcoming workshops on health-related subjects.

The next lunch and learn seminar will provide a discussion on hysterectomy options, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 15 at Soin Medical Center. One-third of women in the United States will have a hysterectomy by the age of 60. Obstetrics and gynecology doctors, Dr. Steven Crawford and Dr. Michael Clark will present options and answer questions about the latest procedures. The event is free. Registration is requested.

This event and many other upcoming workshops are some of the offerings from the Years Ahead program with Kettering Health Network.

Years Ahead, is a member group for age 50 and older. The program provides members with wellness information and educational programs to make mature years an adventure in good health. Some of the other benefits to the program include health screening discounts, travel programs, social events, and discounts at the hospital cafes, gift shops and pharmacies. The cost is $10 per year.

A workshop – Stroke Signs, Treatment and Prevention – will be held 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, March 30 at Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St. Megan Smith, RN, will talk about how strokes are preventable, treatable and beatable. Learn about how to act FAST.

Another important seminar will be Osteoporosis: The Silent Thief, 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, April 27 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St. This discussion will focus on bone health with calcium and vitamin D and include a healthy lunch. Kettering Health Network nurses will give a brief presentation on osteoporosis. Learn what it is, who is at risk and the tests to detect it.

Following the presentation there will be screenings offered using an ultrasound heel screening that helps determine bone loss without radiation. This test takes less than five minutes and a nurse will talk participants through the results. The presentation is free. The screening is $5 for Years Ahead and YMCA members, $10 for others.

Reservations are requested for the above events. For more information on the Years Ahead Program or these workshops visit ketteringhealth.org/yearsahead or call 937-558-3988.

Story courtesy of The Greene Medical Foundation – Greene Memorial Hospital and Soin Medical Center hospital.