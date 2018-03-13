SALT meeting to explore social security benefits

XENIA — The Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities will continue its monthly School to Adult Life Transition (SALT) program 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 15 at the Atrium Center, 121 Fairgrounds Road.

The topic for the March SALT meeting is Social Security Benefits and Work Incentives.

Theresa Busher from the Social Security Administration, and Jackie Rhodes from the Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities will discuss social security, work, and the associated incentives.

Students ages 14-22 are encouraged to attend the “SALT-TEENS” meeting that is held at the same time. The SALT-TEENS session topic is My Personal Toolbox Part 2. In this session, students will learn interview skills and participate in a mock interview.

Pizza will be served during the student session. For more information, contact Kathy Kleiser at 937-361-6444 or kkleiser@greenedd.org.