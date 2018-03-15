REACHing new heights in Xenia

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

Major stakeholders ceremoniously break ground on the new REACH Center, to be located at the corner of Progress Drive and Upper Bellbrook Road in Xenia. The 75,200 square-foot facility will replace the current Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center and Xenia YMCA. The shared building complex will also house partners Kettering Health Network, Clark State Community College and Central State University.

The time capsule from the 1958 version of the YMCA was dug up. Items were placed in the treasure chest on the left. Also pictured are gifts given to each of the major partners.

YMCA Executive Vice President David Thompson address the crowd of a few hundred people.

Hundreds packed the Xenia senior center for the REACH ground breaking.