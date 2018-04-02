WIC offering free infant feeding classes

XENIA — The Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program at Greene County Public Health if offering free infant feeding classes designed for pregnant women this spring.

Classes are open to all pregnant women, not just WIC participants.

Offered monthly at both the Xenia, 360 Wilson Drive and Fairborn, 600 Pierce Drive, WIC offices, the classes will cover how to feed a baby, getting started with breastfeeding, how to know if a baby is getting enough to eat, how to make infant formula, how to offer a bottle and more. Mothers will learn valuable information to help them make the best choice for the health of their baby when deciding between feeding options.

Morning and late afternoon/evening classes are available. Participants need only to register for one class, not a series.

The classes are open to pregnant women and their support people. Spouses, partners, and all other support people are strongly encouraged to attend. Classes available in April and May are 10 a.m. Thursday, April 12, Fairborn; 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 25, Xenia; 10 a.m.Thursday, May 10, Fairborn; 5:15 p.m. Thursday, May 10, Xenia; 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 23, Xenia.

Registration for all listed classes above is required. Call the WIC office at 937-374-5642 to get registered or to find out more.