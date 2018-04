XENIA — Greene County said goodbye to popular businessman Randy Arnett March 31.

Arnett, who died March 28, was a longtime Xenia resident and owner of Moorman’s Towing and Body Shop. He also spent 18 years with the Clark County Sheriff’s Department. His funeral procession began at the Greene County Fairgrounds and ran all the way to Medway Cemetery. In addition to a police escort, the procession featured dozens of tow trucks in one final tribute.