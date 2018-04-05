Xenia DARE program gets new vehicle

XENIA — The Xenia Police Division recently received a 2017 Dodge Ram Pickup Truck from Key Chrysler to be used in its Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program.

The truck — which was purchased for $1 on a three-year lease — will replace the 2002 Cadillac Escalade currently used as the DARE program vehicle. The Tobey Auto Group (Chris and Alexandra Tobey) collaborated with the Xenia Police Division to provide a vehicle that would draw the attention to the DARE program and showcase the relationship between the Xenia Police Division and the Xenia Community School District.

The Xenia Police Division has been using the converted drug-seized Escalade for the last 13 years as its DARE vehicle, used by Officer Jackie Masur to travel between schools. The Escalade had high miles when the police division obtained it. After years of wear and tear, electrical and rust issues, it became less reliable to drive and operate as a DARE vehicle.

“The new DARE Vehicle provides another great opportunity to promote the DARE program and our partnership with the Xenia community schools and community,” Masur said. “I truly appreciate the continued partnership with Key Chrysler and their support of the DARE Program.”

The vehicle is wrapped with bright colors and Xenia Police logos, as well as Masur’s name in several areas. It is also accessorized with multiple LED lights, musical siren and other features that will make it stand out during DARE school visits.

“As a family, we recognize the dangers that drug use poses to all our children and we are grateful for all of the good things the DARE program accomplished in our community and for the children,” Chris Tobey said. “We are proud to be able to support the DARE program and all of the dedicated people that make it happen.”

The DARE program was founded in 1983 in Los Angeles and gives school age children information and skills needed to avoid involvement in drugs, gangs, and violence. Nationally, the program is in nearly 75 percent of the nation’s school districts and more than 50 countries around the world.

“The DARE program has long been a benefit to the Xenia community and to schools with its commitment to our children and their safety,” Police Chief Randy Person said. “We greatly appreciate the generosity and partnership with Key Chrysler and the Tobey Auto Group for providing the Xenia Police Division with a DARE vehicle.”