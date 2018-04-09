Award given to Soin nurse

BEAVERCREEK — Soin Medical Center’s Jade Schmitt’s continued determination to help others has led to her being recognized with a recent DAISY Award.

DAISY awards honor nurses committed to going that extra mile to help their patients. Soin Medical Center is one of the many hospitals in the Kettering Health Network hospitals that honor their nurses with the DAISY Award.

It was a patient that recognized Schmitt for her extra efforts.

“She said I was able to make her feel as close to home in the hospital. It felt great to be recognized for all the hard work and little things you do for someone,” Schmitt added.

The nurse is inspired each day in her job, “It just takes one patient’s smile or thank you to make all of the hard work you do every day worth it. To touch someone’s life and to comfort someone is a gift in itself. It is also a gift only you have the power to give.”

Living in the Dayton area, Schmitt believes her foundation is her family.

“I don’t know where I would be today without them,” she said. “My mom and dad are my idols in my life, and they are who I inspire to be. My boyfriend keeps me going every day and has been a huge blessing to my life.”

When she’s not working she’s spending time walking her Goldendoodle, Griffey.

Schmitt said she loves the work she does because she enjoys making someone’s day better. Having passion in her work is something she’s proud to practice every day.

“The network and Soin has been so great to me,” she said. “They truly value their employees and go above and beyond to make you feel like you are appreciated every day.”

The DAISY Foundation started the DAISY Award. It is a not-for-profit based in Glen Ellen, Calif. and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Hospitals today use this award to recognize amazing nursing care. These awards are given out at more than 2,700 healthcare facilities in all states and 17 other countries.