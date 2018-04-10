CSU to help Montgomery County with water

WILBERFORCE — Central State University will assist Montgomery County officials in continuing its mission to supply high quality water nonstop to the region.

The university, an 1890 Land Grant Institution, is entering into a two-year memorandum of understanding with Montgomery County to collaborate on the development of a Smart Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection model across the Montgomery County System. The $400,000 deal between Montgomery County and Central State includes a $200,000 match from the university.

Montgomery County Commissioners were expected to approve the resolution for the MOU April 10.

The partnership will also promote projects, initiatives, and collaborations that focus on water resource management, health/food/exercise, workforce development and advanced agricultural technologies. The university will utilize the expertise of its International Center for Water Resources Management, which has addressed both global and statewide water quality challenges. The center was the first of its kind in Ohio and among all Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

“Central State is committed to collaborating with municipalities to share best practices and opportunities that will enrich the student experience and drive research and economic initiatives for communities,” said Dr. Alton Johnson, dean, College of Engineering, Science, Technology, and Agriculture and director, 1890 Land-Grant programs. “We are excited our university will play a key role in Montgomery County’s water distribution strategies as we increasingly institutionalize both our research and our economic development mandates.”

University and research collaboration is a critical part of the Land-Grant mission. Late last year, Central State entered into a partnership with the City of Trotwood to provide agricultural research and extension activities.

This new agreement will enable both organizations to promote further dialogue and coordination in the areas of research in agricultural, food sciences, and water resources for students and researchers. The MOU is through April 30, 2020.