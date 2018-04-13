Fran’s Favorites: Flubber & Play Dough

Last week when some of my grandkids were visiting for spring break I took them to COSI. We just had a wonderful time. It is such a fun place for the children to play and learn. Parker loved learning about electricity, and was totally fascinated with the pendulum that moved back and forth showing that the earth is really moving!

At one of the stations there we picked up COSI’s recipe for Flubber. This is such a fun recipe that I have been making for years. Even the teenage kids get a kick out of making it. So I thought I would share it.

COSI Flubber

In a large container (such as a pail) combine:

1 1/2 cups warm water

2 cups white glue

a few drops of food coloring

In a second container combine:

1 1/3 cups warm water

1 tablespoon Borax

Mix ingredients in each container thoroughly. Pour second container into largely container. Gently lift and turn mixture until only about 1 tablespoon of liquid is left. Flubber will be sticky for a moment or two, and then ready! You can stretch it, bounce it, roll it — but it is not edible!

***

Probably my favorite thing to make for children to play with is play dough. My kids spent hours making animals and all kinds of shapes with it. It keeps well in a plastic bag stored in the refrigerator. You can make it the traditional way in a heavy pan on the stove, or make a smaller batch in the microwave. It’s pretty quick and easy. And for a change it’s fun to add a small package of Kool-Aid mix (sugarless) for color and smell.

Play Dough

1/2 cup salt

1 cup flour

1 cup water

2 teaspoons cream of tartar

1 tablespoon oil

a few drops of food coloring or Kool-Aid packet

Mix together in pan on top of stove until dough begins to pull away from pan. Remove from heat. Cool slightly and knead as you would bread dough. Knead in food coloring or Kool-Aid. Store in airtight container.

http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/04/web1_FranDeWine-2-1-1.jpg

By Fran DeWine

Fran DeWine is a Cedarville resident, wife of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and guest columnist. Her next cookbook, Fran DeWine and Tina Husted’s Family Favorites will come out this summer.

