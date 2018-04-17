Posted on by

A yummy thank you


Scott Halasz | Greene County News The Mental Health and Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison Counties finished its week-long recognition of first responders week by sponsoring a lunch at Greene Memorial Hospital and Soin Medical Center April 13. Pictured, Sgt. Tyler Rich, a Grandview Medical Center officer, grabs a free lunch at GMH.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

