Play ball: Frank Seaman Park renovated for spring

JAMESTOWN — Numerous improvements have been made at Greene County Parks & Trails’ (GCP&T) Frank Seaman Park in time for a busy sports season in May.

The park, located at 4730 Cottonville Road, offers 40 acres of baseball/softball fields, drinking water, picnic areas, seasonal restrooms, shelter, athletic fields, tennis courts and access to the Xenia-Jamestown Connector paved trail.

GCP&T is adding new amenities and renovating several existing structures, according to the park agency director.

“Frank Seaman Park is a cornerstone for the Village of Jamestown and the surrounding area,” GCP&T Director Jon Dobney said. “All of us at GCP&T know how important the park is to the community to create lifelong family memories and exercise options for park patrons of all ages.”

The GCP&T maintenance team has been working with Chris Reynolds of the Jamestown Youth Softball Baseball organization to repair existing concrete dugouts, install gravel near the dugouts and concessions area and prep the seven ball fields.

A new drinking foundation with a bottle filler has been added to the park. Other improvements will include resurfacing the park’s tennis courts and rebuilding two new dugout areas. Drainage improvements to the park will also be completed by late summer and the parking lot will be chip sealed by late spring.

A new playground has been installed at the park near the gazebo, which will also be renovated this year.

Improvements are funded by the Greene County Parks & Trails levy, which was passed in 2015.

For more information about Greene County Parks & Trails or its Frank Seaman Park, contact the park agency at 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com.