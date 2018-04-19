Lane closures set for sign installations

GREENE COUNTY — Various lane and shoulder closures are scheduled at the following locations beginning at midnight Sunday, April 22:

-North U.S. Route 68 to west Interstate 70

-West I-70 to south I-675 (two signs)

-South I-675 at Yellow Springs Road

-South I-675 to SR 235

-South I-675 to east U.S. 35

-East U.S. 35 at the business U.S. 35/Xenia split

Traffic will be maintained and all work will be complete by approximately 3 a.m. Monday, April 23.

Arrow boards and/or signs are in place to alert motorists of the upcoming work zone and restrictions. All work is contingent upon the weather.

To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, check www.OHGO.com.