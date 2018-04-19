Republican Party opening new headquarters

XENIA — The Greene County Republican Party is announcing the grand opening of its new headquarters located at 45 E. Main St., across from the County Court House 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 4.

The event will be held in conjunction with Xenia First Friday, and the ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to visit the new location. Beginning April 17, the headquarters will be open 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. These hours are temporary, and will be adjusted based on demand.

Candidates and their supporters will be hosting events for voters to share information. Training will be conducted for precinct captains who are elected by voters in each neighborhood to represent them on the Republican party central committee and for headquarters volunteers. Events are being planned to offer interaction between voters, elected officials and candidates which will be posted on the website calendar and emailed to voters who provide email addresses.

“We appreciate all the donations received to date from precinct captains, elected officials, businesses and Greene County citizens,” Vice Chair Carolyn Uecker said.

Contact the Greene County Republican Party by visiting its website at www.greenecoohiogop.org, its Facebook page at GreeneCountyOhioGOP, on Twitter by following @GreeneGOP or via phone at 937-474-8798.