Short-term closures scheduled for Interstate 675

GREENE COUNTY — Utility work requires short-term full closures of Interstate 675 near Dayton Xenia Road next week.

Short-term (15 minute) full closures on north and south I-675 near Dayton Xenia Road will last from 12:01 a.m. until 2 a.m. Monday, April 23. Traffic will be maintained with law enforcement officers.

Arrow boards and/or signs are in place to alert motorists of the upcoming work zone and restrictions. All work is contingent upon the weather.

To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, check www.OHGO.com.