Education Digest

Siwo receives degree

WILBEFORCE — Michael Siwo of Wilberforce graduated from Wright State University Dec. 16, 2017 with a master’s degree of business adminsitration. He received his undergraduate degree from Ohio University. Siwo is the son of James and Florida Siwo of Wilberforce.

Knox makes list

GALESBURG, Ill. — Alexander Kellogg of Yellow Springs has been named to the Knox College Dean’s List of distinguished students for the 2018 winter term. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term, with a grade point average of 3.6 or better on a 4.0 scale.

Kellogg is majoring in music and psychology. Kellogg completed high school at Yellow Springs High School.

Nielsen named principal’s list

FRONT ROYAL , Va. — Audrey Nielsen of Beavercreek, a sixth grader at Randolph-Macon Academy, earned a place on the principal’s list for the third quarter of the 2017-18 school year. Only students who achieve a GPA of 3.5-3.99 at Randolph-Macon Academy Middle School (grades 6-8) are named to the Principal’s List.

Wagenaar performs in chorale

WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton College student Jhan Wagenaar of Xenia, performed with Women’s Chorale during their Spring Tour of Minnesota and Iowa. During the week-long tour, Women’s Chorale performed public concerts, lead worship for several church services, and performed at area high schools.

Send education news items to editor@xeniagazette.com.