Drop off drugs for safe disposal

GREENE COUNTY — Residents are encouraged to drop off unused or expired medication for safe disposal 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 28 on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

No liquids or needles will be accepted. Participants should remove pills from packaged materials.

“Getting prescription drugs out of people’s homes keeps kids and other people from getting their hands on them,” Sheriff Gene Fischer said. “Disposing of drugs in the toilet, sewer system is counterproductive to our county’s systems.”

Residents can also bring their old flags for proper disposal.

Drop off locations:

— Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 120 E. Main St., Xenia

— Beavercreek Police Department, 1388 Research Park, Beavercreek

— Fairborn Police Department, 70 W. Hebble Avenue, Fairborn

— Sugarcreek Police Department, 4398 Clyo Road, Sugarcreek Township

Fischer said in addition to the two times a year the event is held, there are also always boxes around the county including in the Sheriff’s Office lobby 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday- Friday.

“We want to see people come visit us,” Fischer said.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

