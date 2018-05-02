Miami Valley CAP celebrating service

DAYTON — Miami Valley Community Action Partnership (MVCAP) is celebrating Community Action Month, dedicated to recognizing the success of the national Community Action Network, and will host events throughout the region.

America’s Community Action Agencies connect millions of children and families to greater opportunity, transforming their lives and making communities stronger.

“Community Action Month is a wonderful time to honor and celebrate the impact Community Action has in the lives of families and communities across the country,” said MVCAP President and CEO, Cherish Cronmiller. “The Community Action Partnership Network offers insight to leaders looking to understand what is working on the ground to help families thrive—creating smarter solutions that can be put to work within communities across the country.”

Cronmiller continued, “This past year, our agency has served thousands of families in the Miami Valley and empowered them to attain self-sufficiency. Our Home Weatherization Assistance Program alone has served more than 1,200 households in that timeframe. Our work changes lives and strengthens our entire community.”

To celebrate its success and raise awareness in the community, MVCAP will host three free events with food, prizes, entertainment, and more in Darke, Greene, and Montgomery Counties throughout the month. Events kick off 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 18 at Shawnee Park in Xenia. The second event will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 24 at Greenville City Park. The celebration culminates 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 25 at Dayton’s RiverScape MetroPark with many other partner agencies on hand.

For more information, residents can visit MVCAP’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/MVCAP/.