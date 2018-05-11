Students give to the community

Submitted photo
Students took part in Serve Day 2018. Studnets from the Cleft, AHOP Church, Northside Christian Church, Emmanuel Baptist Church, and Xenia Nazarene Church came together to help the community. They helped Bridges of Hope, The Jeremiah Tree, and Greene County Parks and Trails. Students ended the weekend at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia with some fun and competitive ultimate frisbee.
