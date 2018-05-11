GMH is Lewis’ second home

XENIA — Loretta Lewis has made Greene Memorial Hospital her career home for more than 30 years.

She began working at Kettering Health Network’s Greene Memorial Hospital in 1987 as a health unit coordinator and medical transcriptionist.

“I grew up at Greene Memorial Hospital, starting at 19 years old,” she said, “I really do love what I do and I could not see myself doing it at any other facility.”

Living in South Vienna, she was born and raised in Cedarville area. She received a medical secretary degree and began her career.

Being a multi-tasker, she is inspired in her job because she enjoys helping others.

Lewis credits nursing director Mendy Williams and nurse manager Theresa McDonald for their guidance and compassionate leadership.

Married to husband Jeff for 11 years, the two have four children and five grandchildren that they love spending time with regularly.

Lewis also volunteers her time in other ways, “When I am not working, I run as a paramedic/firefighter volunteer, and part-time paid paramedic for two different departments,” she added.

“I love working here because we are all family. We have big hearts,” she said.