Community Roots hosts planting day

Submitted photos

Community Roots Coalition hosted a planting day April 28 at the new community garden in Lexington Park in Xenia. The communal gardening space will also offer an educational series about gardening, nutrition and sustainability. The goal of the garden is to build community, improve health and strengthen food security. Ohio Department of Health, Greene County Public Health, 3rd grade students at Shawnee Elementary, Kroger, Lowe’s, A & L Water Services and Sanitation, Greene County Parks & Trails and Greene County Environmental Services all provided support for the effort.

Submitted photos

Community Roots Coalition hosted a planting day April 28 at the new community garden in Lexington Park in Xenia. The communal gardening space will also offer an educational series about gardening, nutrition and sustainability. The goal of the garden is to build community, improve health and strengthen food security. Ohio Department of Health, Greene County Public Health, 3rd grade students at Shawnee Elementary, Kroger, Lowe’s, A & L Water Services and Sanitation, Greene County Parks & Trails and Greene County Environmental Services all provided support for the effort.

Submitted photos

Community Roots Coalition hosted a planting day April 28 at the new community garden in Lexington Park in Xenia. The communal gardening space will also offer an educational series about gardening, nutrition and sustainability. The goal of the garden is to build community, improve health and strengthen food security. Ohio Department of Health, Greene County Public Health, 3rd grade students at Shawnee Elementary, Kroger, Lowe’s, A & L Water Services and Sanitation, Greene County Parks & Trails and Greene County Environmental Services all provided support for the effort.