Two in custody after Jamestown shooting

JAMESTOWN — Two are being charged after deputies were called to a shooting on Bone Road after 12 a.m. May 14.

The shooting happened at the 3000 block of Bone Road near Hussey Road, according to Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer. A male victim with a gunshot wound was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, WDTN reports.

Fischer said two subjects were brought in from the scene and are being held in the Greene County Jail. Angela Caudill and Kristoffer Sulek are both charged with aggravated assault and felonious assault.

The sheriff said the investigation is underway but early indications show that the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic dispute. Jamestown Police assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.