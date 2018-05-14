Cedarville senior leading the way

CEDARVILLE — A Cedarville High School senior was one of five from the Dayton area to earn a $1,000 scholarship for leading the way.

Kayla Helmick was chosen as one of the winners of the Community Blood Center/Vectren Lead The Way Creative Scholarships for illustrating giving blood as acts of courage, compassion and celebration in their award-winning blood drive campaigns.

Lead The Way applicants were challenged to design a winning marketing campaign for a high school blood drive. They submitted a campaign slogan, explained why it would encourage fellow students to donate, and expressed their campaign theme with one or more innovative and artistic marketing techniques.

Helmick caught the judges’ attention by designing a poster with a detailed drawing of the human heart. She included thought-provoking information about blood donations along the arteries branching from her heart design.

“I really geared by poster towards those who are afraid of needles,” Helmick said. “This is what sparked my interest in this scholarship. I think this poster would be very successful in pointing out that having a little bravery and getting past the thought of needles can have a huge impact and save someone’s life.”

Helmick plans to study exercise science and nutrition at Miami University. She has a passion for health and wellness and hopes to start her own business helping people live healthier lifestyles.

The $5,000 Lead The Way scholarship program is supported by a grant from Vectren. CBC and Vectren annually award $1,000 in college tuition assistance to five graduating, college-bound seniors whose high school hosts a CBC blood drive.