Morrison arraigned in court

XENIA — The man who allegedly pointed a gun at a Greene County Sheriff Deputy April 26 pleaded not guilty in Greene County Common Pleas May 11.

Samuel T. Morrison, 25, is charged with aggravated menacing, inducing panic, tampering with evidence and assault.

The incident began when Sgt. Brad Balonier observed Morrison in the alley by the sheriff’s office walking with a bandana on his face. He allegedly pulled the gun when he reached the street. Balonier drew his weapon and took cover, Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer said, and Morrison fled the scene.

Morrison was arrested after being taken to the ground and tased by law enforcement officials. After initially fleeing, he ran into an apartment on North Monroe, where he eventually came out with his hands up before running again, Fischer said.

The weapon, which was recovered a short time after the incident, turned out to be BB gun, according to Fischer.

Morrison is being held in the Greene County Jail on a $250,000 bond with no 10 percent.

The case has been assigned to Judge Michael Buckwalter. Attorney Laura Curliss is representing Morrison, court records indicate.

A pre-trial hearing is set for Tuesday, May 22; a final pre-trial for Thursday, June 7 and a jury trial for Monday, July 9.

Morrison was previously in the county jail in late 2017 on domestic violence charges, according to court records.

By Anna Bolton and Scott Halasz editor@xeniagazette.com

Contact these reporters at 937-372-4444.

