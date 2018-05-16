Shelter dogs ‘break out’ for fun run

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Community dogs and shelter pups took a run during Greene County Animal Care and Control’s Shelter Break-Out 5K May 12 on Creekside Trail in Xenia. The event showed off some adoptable pets, as well as raised funds for the shelter and brought animals, their owners and volunteers together. Adoptable pets can be found at the shelter at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, by calling 937-562-7400 or by checking out the agency’s Facebook page.

