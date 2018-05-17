Children enjoy gnome and fairy festival

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The 7th Annual Gnome and Fairy Festival presented a way for local children to create gnome and fairy houses in the forest at Evergreen Children’s Center on May 12. Greene County Master Gardeners and Beavercreek Girl Scouts hosted the free event.

Volunteers dressed in costume, told stories as well as made crafts at the Evergreen Children’s Center across from Beavercreek High School, 2659 Dayton Xenia Road.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The 7th Annual Gnome and Fairy Festival presented a way for local children to create gnome and fairy houses in the forest at Evergreen Children’s Center on May 12. Greene County Master Gardeners and Beavercreek Girl Scouts hosted the free event.

Volunteers dressed in costume, told stories as well as made crafts at the Evergreen Children’s Center across from Beavercreek High School, 2659 Dayton Xenia Road.