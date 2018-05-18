Xenia seniors ready

XENIA — When the members of the Xenia High School class of 2018 receive their diplomas next week, each one will know their next step in life.

One hundred percent of the 276 graduates already have their immediate future planned as 221 are going to college, 36 into the work force and 19 into the military.

“​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Our Xenia High School class of 2018 graduates are ready to move into the next chapter of their lives, enrolling into a two or four year institution of higher learning, enlisting into a branch of the armed forces, or going directly into the workforce,” Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Lofton said. “These 276 graduates are bound for success due to their many academic interests, their insatiable curiosity about the world around them, and their unrelenting energy and enthusiasm to pursue their life dreams. This class is ready and prepared to accomplish anything.”

The class is led by eight graduates of distinction who are the top achieving students academically. They are Micah Adams, Sophia Castonguay, Kyla Frye, Nathan Higgins, Samuel Johnson, Madyson Larson, Alyson Martinez, Austin Rogers, and Kristina White.

Adams plans to attend The Ohio State University and major in urban and regional planning. He was on the reserve soccer team, participated in musicals, student council, vocal ensemble, MUSE machine, and chemistry club and was a National Honor Society member.

Castonguay plans to attend OSU to major in health science and physical therapy. She was on the varsity soccer team, a member of the National Honor Society and participated in chemistry club, Renaissance, and prom committee. She was a men’s basketball trainer, a member of the student council executive board, and a volunteer at 4 Paws for Ability as well as a player for Club X soccer.

Frye plans to attend OSU and major in nursing. She was in the National Honor Society as well as on student council, and involved in XSTAT, Key Club, Spanish club, and chemistry club. She was also on the bowling team.

Higgins plans on majoring in engineering at Wright State University. He was on the varsity soccer and swimming teams for four years, winning for Greater Western Ohio Conference titles, and played football. He was in the Spanish club, chemistry club, and Renaissance.

Johnson plans to major in history at the University of Dayton. He was in the National Honor Society, marching band, pep band, jazz band, and was active in theater, Renaissance, chemistry club, student council, Boys Scouts and dance.

Larson will attend the University of Cincinnati and major in chemistry with a math minor. She played softball, was on student council, in the National Honor Society and was involved in chemistry club and Renaissance.

Martinez will be a zoology major at OSU. She was active in chemistry club and science club,

Rogers will attend WSU and major in mathematics education. He was in the chemistry club, theater, student council executive board, and Renaissance.

White plans to study medical sciences at UC. She was on the student council executive board, and involved in chemistry club, Spanish club, prom committee, Key Club, and XSTAT and was a student aid for boys basketball and track. She played volleyball, and was in the NHS.

In all, the class was offered more than $4.39 million in scholarship money. This class will be remembered as being the first to graduate with the new Ohio graduation requirements.

“The class of 2018 is a diverse, spirited, talented, energetic, competitive, fun, and proud group of students for whom I have the humble pleasure to come to work each and every day,” said Principal Dr. Henry “Hank” Jackoby.

Graduation takes place 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 23 at the Nutter Center.

