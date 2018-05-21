Students become cosmetologists

XENIA — A great example of Greene County Career Center students becoming job ready happens each spring when cosmetology grads take the examination to earn State Board of Cosmetology certification.

This year, 15 passed on their first try and two more seniors will be taking the test for the first time in June.

New professionals who will be styling hair in salons around the county beginning immediately: Tori Acevedo (Cedarville), Emily Ausborn (Xenia), Madison Blandino (Fairborn), Christine Cooper (Fairborn), Chloe Corbin (Greeneview), Christina Ferguson (Xenia), Taylor Hall (Fairborn), Savannah Hartman (Beavercreek), Emilee Johnson (Xenia), Darienne Moravek (Xenia), Alli Muickerheide (Beavercreek), Morgan Schulz (Bellbrook), Camryn Slivinski (Xenia), Becca Turner (Xenia) and Savannah Wilson (Xenia).